Camden National Bank Purchases 85 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 106,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.3% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.49 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

