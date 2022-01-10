Camden National Bank Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $307.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.63 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

