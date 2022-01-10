Camden National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.26.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

