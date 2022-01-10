Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Holdings Lowered by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.29.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $166.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

