Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. downgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.48.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,520. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.41. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

