Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 22,887 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $252.55 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.25 and its 200 day moving average is $241.59. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.