Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Shares of 192,470 Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Veoneer as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 2,205.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

