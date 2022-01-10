Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,945 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,392,000 after purchasing an additional 402,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

KEY stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

