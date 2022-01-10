Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $10.42 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 126.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,433 shares of company stock valued at $72,686,504. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.57.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $185.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.80 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

