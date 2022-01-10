Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 60,596 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,596 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 302,533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Infosys by 141.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,659 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Infosys by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after acquiring an additional 737,732 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

