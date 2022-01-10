Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 96,623 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,623 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $68.57 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.