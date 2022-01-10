Capital Analysts LLC Sells 44,449 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 44,449 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 346,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 363,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,071,000 after purchasing an additional 184,662 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $172.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

