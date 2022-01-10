Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.56.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock remained flat at $C$5.69 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 668,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,513. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.37 and a 1-year high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

