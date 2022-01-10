CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post $75.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.98 million and the lowest is $74.80 million. CareDx posted sales of $58.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $292.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $293.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $341.59 million, with estimates ranging from $337.20 million to $350.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.71. 54,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,300. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,401,175. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after acquiring an additional 300,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145,175 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.