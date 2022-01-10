Caspian Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $17,253.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Caspian has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00066485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

