Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,248,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,892,000 after purchasing an additional 245,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 450,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 65,165 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 197,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.8% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 219.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $80.85 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

