Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in MetLife by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 223,315 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MET shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET opened at $67.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

