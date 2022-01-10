Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after buying an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $237,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 16.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,280,000 after purchasing an additional 358,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 58.1% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 862,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 317,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $167.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.40. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.