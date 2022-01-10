Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $61.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.