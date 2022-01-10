Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $157.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

