Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $227,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $613,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $77.85 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

