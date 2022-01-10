Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.79. The stock had a trading volume of 208,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,480. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

