Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $224.19 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.84. The company has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

