Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after buying an additional 108,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after buying an additional 52,863 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $46.30 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.71.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

