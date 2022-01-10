CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$80.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL.B shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$81.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,108.42.

CCL.B stock traded down C$0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching C$65.35. 64,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,252. The firm has a market cap of C$11.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$66.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.36. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$57.74 and a twelve month high of C$75.19.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

