CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$80.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$80.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,108.42. Also, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at C$2,338,802.88.

TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,252. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$57.74 and a 1 year high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$11.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.36.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

