CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC raised CDL Hospitality Trusts from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of CDHSF stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $0.81.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

