Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 54.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219,463 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after buying an additional 1,732,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 172,079 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $24,836,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 90.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 320,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,359. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX opened at $36.56 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.57.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

