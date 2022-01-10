Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$25.00 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.36.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$17.34 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.53. The firm has a market cap of C$34.99 billion and a PE ratio of 39.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.