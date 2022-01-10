Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 150.0% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,813 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.