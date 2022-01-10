Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 320 ($4.31) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.98) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 226.50 ($3.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.14. The stock has a market cap of £398.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 211.70 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 386 ($5.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

