Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.58

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $845.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

