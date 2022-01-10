Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $13.22

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $14.29. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 909 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,004,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,020,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,820,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,320,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,018,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

