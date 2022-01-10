Ceres (CERES) Price Hits $105.02 on Major Exchanges

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $105.02 or 0.00254035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market cap of $524,077.59 and approximately $3,137.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00080447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.13 or 0.07334748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,343.85 or 1.00011161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003078 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,490 coins and its circulating supply is 4,990 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

