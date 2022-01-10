Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cerner by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Cerner by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Cerner by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 34.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 195,006 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner stock opened at $92.32 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

