CertiK (CTK) Market Cap Hits $81.96 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. CertiK has a market cap of $81.96 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00003147 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00056541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00081062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.10 or 0.07365896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,723.75 or 0.99942463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003077 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,382,966 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

