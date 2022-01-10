Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 3,441 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Kellogg by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after purchasing an additional 98,226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

