Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $277,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,465 shares of company stock worth $12,538,523. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $154.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.38.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.