Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $603.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $635.37 and a 200-day moving average of $614.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

