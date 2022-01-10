Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $1,679,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ opened at $508.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $526.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.12.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

