Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $201,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $5,739,300.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 783,625 shares of company stock worth $128,989,496 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

Shares of NET stock opened at $107.00 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average is $141.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

