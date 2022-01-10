Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 55,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 34.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 142,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $62.46 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

