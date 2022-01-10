Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 743 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 13.3% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 28.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

PSX opened at $81.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

