Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.92 Billion

Brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report $43.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.53 billion and the highest is $45.01 billion. Chevron posted sales of $25.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $156.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.48 billion to $159.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $167.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.88 billion to $189.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,801 shares of company stock valued at $48,305,317. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,236,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,723,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24. Chevron has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $125.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

