Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $122.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s FY2022 earnings at $13.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.22 EPS.
PLCE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.57.
NASDAQ PLCE opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.14.
In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 255.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 44,467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 314.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $446,000.
Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
