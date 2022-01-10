Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $122.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s FY2022 earnings at $13.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.57.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 255.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 44,467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 314.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $446,000.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

