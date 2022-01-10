CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 111.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,479 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $47,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

MSI opened at $252.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.25 and a 200 day moving average of $241.79. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.07 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

