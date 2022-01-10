CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $53,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,292,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $336.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.10. The firm has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.73.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.