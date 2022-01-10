CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,722,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,180 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 4.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $996,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

BAM opened at $57.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.