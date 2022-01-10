CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,841,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,365 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $85,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 102.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,592,000 after buying an additional 472,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

RCI stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

