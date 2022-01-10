CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $507.60 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,247 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.19% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $507,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $47.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.34.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

